Drake is not shy when comes to flexing the fruits of his labor. Earlier this week, the hip hop star took to Instagram to celebrate his latest win of having 30 top five singles on the Billboard chart, by showing off his new 13-diamond, white gold ring--- also known as The Godfather Ring. Drizzy captured IG video of his epic new bling, "100 in the top 20 I can’t do the rubber strap with that stat line."

The "Staying Alive" rapper's new white gold ring covered with VVS natural oval diamonds was crafted by celebrity jeweler Alex Moss, who is also known for gifting Drake with a $77,000 OVO themed ring back in February which featured a tribute to his four-year old son Adonis. This time around, Moss added a matching necklace and bracelet set to the flashy, 18-carat gift and took to social media to show off his diamond studded creations writing, "(match the earrings set)*."

Drake usually leans toward the modest side of flexing compared to his peers, however, it's not rare to catch the 6 God stunting on the 'gram every once in a while. To honor the surprise release of his seventh studio album, Honestly, Nevermind, Drizzy added four new gold OVO Owl chains to his extensive jewelry collection. Back in 2020, the Toronto native copped a 342 diamond solid rose gold Owl pendant, encrusted with another 23.32 carat diamonds in honor of his October's Very Own label. That same year, he purchased a $300,000 cupid chain as well as two Tupac Shakur pendants which cost him a cool $600,000.

Stream "Staying Alive" by DJ Khaled featuring Drake and Lil Baby. Tell us your favorite diamond studded piece from Drake's blinged out jewelry collection.












