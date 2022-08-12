Drake is one of the most famous and recognizable artists in the world, and for the most part, he has been able to maintain a specific look. It is very rare that he does anything to his face to change its appearance, but now, it seems like that philosophy has changed. There are plenty of rappers with face tattoos out there, and Drake has never been one of them. This week, however, that changed forever.

In the video below, courtesy of the tattoo artist NAL, you can see Drake getting his cheek tatted, underneath his eye. Drake has plenty of tattoos already, but he has never had one done on his face. It can be a painful placement for first-timers, but when you consider the message behind it, we're sure Drake was happy to endure the pain.

In Drake's most recent Instagram post, you can see that Drake got the initials "SG" tatted on his cheek. Drake revealed that this simply stands for Sandra Gale, which is the name of his mother. This isn't the first time that Drake has honored a parent with a tattoo. He has a portrait of his father Dennis on his arm, although that tattoo is nearly 10 years old at this point.





Getting a face tattoo is certainly a bold move as it will now change his appearance forever. Regardless, the tattoo has a lot of meaning for Drake, which certainly outweighs any social tabboos.