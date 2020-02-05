The hip-hop superpower that is the Drake co-sign has been covered at length. Every so often the 6ix God will bless an up-and-coming artist with a verse, absorb some of their sonic instincts into spongelike memory, and send them off into the world with a pat on the head. While some beneficiaries like Lil Baby took the momentum and ran, others, like Blocboy JB weren't able to capitalize so efficiently. Now, with Drake putting in work on his first album of the new decade, all signs indicate that he'll be sitting comfortably in his drill bag for the duration.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Following the arrival of street single "War," Drake appears to have linked up with Sosa Geek and Fivio Foreign for a new banger. Sosa previewed Drizzy's verse on his IG (as captured by HHNM), with one bearing witness to the session declaring it to be "a movie." Over a hard-hitting instrumental, Drake fires off lines like "that's how man get blem" and "all my g's are blessed, we checking for them."

True, these days Drake's verses can feel like a recitation of a high-school graduating yearbook shoutout, lined with inside jokes and monikers. But that doesn't mean he's not operating at an elite level, sliding over beats with an icy swagger. For those eager to hear Drizzy on some pure rap shit on this go-around, consider this a positive sign.