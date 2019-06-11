In his first game back from injury, Kevin Durant appeared to tear his Achilles in Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors. The Warriors ended up winning the game although they will be without Durant for the rest of the series. It was a sad sight to see regardless of which team you're a fan of. One of the Raptors superfans who was shaken up over the injury was Drake, who has demonstrated his respect and admiration for KD in the past.

As Durant left the court and was helped out by his teammates, Drake went up to him and offered some words of encouragement. The Raptors crowd was originally criticized for cheering Durant's injury, although, in pure Canadian fashion, they ended up chanting KD's name as he walked off the court as a way to apologize for their initial reaction.

After the game, Warriors general manager Bob Myers broke down in tears while talking about Durant's injury and how the team had done its due diligence before allowing the superstar back into the lineup.

The Raptors currently lead the series 3-2 and will have a chance to win it all on Thursday in Oakland in Game 6.