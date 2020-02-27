Drake may not have released a ton of new music last year but he did have his hands on several major film and television projects that were released to critical acclaim. Among them was the Netflix series Top Boy, which we’ve learned is coming back for another season.

Drake shared the news on his Instagram last night, sharing the show’s full script, including the episode 201 which is titled “Killing No Murder.” He added to the excitement by writing, “WE BAAAAAAAACK @topboynetflix.”

Speaking about Drake’s involvement with the show, show’s actor Michael Ward told NME: “He came to the first read-through and spoke and that was mad motivating. But what was weird was I saw him at Wireless… and then less than 24 hours later I’m chatting to Dave and Drake’s walking in. This whole process, for me, has been surreal. You couldn’t even write it.”

Top Boy isn’t the only TV show Drake was involved in last year. The rapper also served as an executive producer on HBO’s hit Euphoria, which was named as another one of the best TV shows. We'll keep you posted moving forward.