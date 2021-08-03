The latter half of the 2010s was an interesting handful of years for the NBA. Apart from the stronghold that the Golden State Warriors continued to have on the NBA Finals, two of the league's most deprived franchises earned their first-ever championships. One of those franchises was the Toronto Raptors, who helped debunk the "Drake Curse" theory and deliver an NBA Championship to the city of Toronto.

Led by Kyle Lowry, Kawhi Leonard, and Fred VanVleet, the 2018-2019 Raptors squad will forever be remembered by Toronto fans, but two years following their surprise Finals win over Golden State, a major change has shaken up the Raptors roster. Nine-year Raptor Kyle Lowry has officially been sent to the Miami Heat in a game-changing sign-and-trade, and now Drake has taken to Instagram to celebrate everything that Lowry has done for his city.



Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Taking a moment to show love to Lowry on his Instagram story, Drake shared a photo of Kyle Lowry holding the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy while wearing a red and white Toronto Raptors uniform. In another story post, Drake shared a picture of himself, Kyle Lowry, and DeMar DeRozan from an issue of SLAM! magazine.

"@kyle_lowry7 the city is yours eternally and we wish you the best in south beach...," Drake stated underneath the sentimental throwback. "We will continue to celebrate you."

Drake/Instagram



Drake/Instagram

