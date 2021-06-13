Last night was a massive one if you're invested in the beef between YouTubers and TikTok stars. The Battle of the Platforms saw numerous boxing matches go down on Pay Per View, and the main attraction was a fight between Austin McBroom and Bryce Hall. In the end, it was McBroom who came out victorious as he delivered a third-round TKO.

There was quite a bit of entertainment between fights, including a performance from DJ Khaled. The infamous DJ played some tracks from his new album and he mostly provided ad-libs while running around the boxing ring. Unfortunately, this didn't garner much of a response from the crowd, which led to some cringey and downright awkward moments that eventually went viral. In fact, Drake commented on the matter with some laughing emojis, saying "epic."

Image via Instagram

Drake and Khaled have collaborated in the past and as we know, Drake has no problems making some jokes at his friend's expense. As for Khaled, he has been known to take things very seriously at times, although we hope there are no hard feelings here. After all, you can't help deny just how dead the crowd was during the entire ordeal.

Either way, the fans at the stadium got their money's worth as there was plenty of decent boxing to go around, especially considering who the participants were.

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images for LivexLive