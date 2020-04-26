The coronavirus pandemic has shut down the majority of the world. People are out of jobs, venues are being shut down, and the idea of a public gathering is becoming more and more foreign as each day passes. However, in an era where we don't actually have to physically be near each other to communicate, there's been a spur of live streams in recent times, especially since hosting a "benefit concert" isn't possible anymore.



Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

In Canada, celebrities like Celine Dion and Justin Bieber will make appearances for the #StrongerTogether benefit broadcast centered around supporting Food Banks Canada. #StrongerTogether will broadcast tonight with even more star power from Shania Twain, Anne Murray, Michael Buble, Alessia Cara, and Bryan Adams but to close out the show, Drizzy Drake will make an appearance. Though it seems unlikely that he'll perform, Canadian news outlet CTV revealed that he'll have a closing message. The show will also include an appearance from Toronto Raptor Serge Ibaka.

Strangely enough, it doesn't seem like The Weeknd or Tory Lanez will be participating in the benefit show, even though they've made significant contributions to the Canadian entertainment scene in the past.

Though Drake's been Toosie Sliding across the TL these days, he previously made an appearance on Diddy's Dance-A-Thon fundraiser on Instagram Live to raise money for Coronavirus initiatives.