Last year, Drake accused a U.K. woman named Layla Lace of attempting to extort him out of money. Lace, real named Laquanda Morris, accused the rapper of sexually assaulting her. However, while Drake admitted that the two engaged in a consensual sexual act, he sasid no one forced anyone to do anything. In September 2018, TheBlast reported that Drake stated that back in 2017 he had a "one nighter" with the woman. He reportedly claims she then went on to "create a fantasy relationship" in her head. When Drake didn't ask her to go on tour with him, she told him that she was pregnant.

"He claims she first sought money for her alleged pregnancy and baby and believes he surprised her by saying he would take full responsibility if the child was his," TheBlast wrote. "But she refused to take a paternity test." After an intense investigation, the rapper was cleared of misconduct. However, earlier today TheBlast reported that Morris was paid a $350K settlement after negotiating with Drake's lawyers. She recently filed a complaint against her own lawyer, and in those documents, she detailed what allegedly happened with the star.



"I, Laquana Morris signed a retainer agreement with Alexander Cabereiras on January 23, 2018. I explained to him that I was sexually assaulted by the rapper Drake." Morris then went on to describe, in oral-"fetish" detail, what he allegedly told her to do. “The filing made by Drake against Layla Lace has been resolved, with Layla avoiding going to trial by agreeing to a stipulated judgment which prohibits her from repeating past statements she made against Drake,” Drake’s attorney Larry Stein said in a statement to TMZ. “Drake and his team are satisfied with this outcome and while Drake appreciates the support he has received, he asks that his fans and the media allow both parties to move on with their lives.”

There was no evidence to support her claims and sources have said it "simply isn't true." The lead investigator even sent her a letter telling her that they've exhausted the investigation and no charges would be filed. When she came for more money, Drake hit her with a lawsuit of his own, accusing her of civil extortion, emotional distress, fraud, defamation, and abuse of process. That lawsuit was later dropped at the two have gone their separate ways.