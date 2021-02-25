Arguably the most anticipated album of the entire year, Drake's Certified Lover Boy is reportedly going to be released within the next two months according to DJ Akademiks, who says he got the information straight from the horse's mouth.



After pushing back the album from its January release date, Drake hasn't had very many updates regarding the long-awaited studio album. He delayed its release so he can continue to focus on his recovery from a knee injury and, while it appears as though he's gotten back in the studio, fans are still waiting for any sort of indication that the album is on its way. There were rumblings that Certified Lover Boy could be dropping as a surprise release tonight but DJ Akademiks informed his live stream viewers that that isn't the case, explaining what he knows about the release.

"CLB update. I've seen some people say, 'oh, it was supposed to drop tonight', as in Thursday night. No. No, it's not dropping then," said the hip-hop media personality. "Drake told me that it's going to be dropping before April so he's not waiting until summer to drop his sh*t. I don't wanna say before April... April or before. But the reason why I'm saying it's not dropping tonight, as in Thursday night, is because he's spent so much time on this project that he's not trying to put out a surprise project. He's gonna let people know at least a week before, bro."



It's unclear if DJ Akademiks is to be trusted with this sort of information but, in the last few months, he's proven to be a pretty reliable insider source. Ak was the first person to report on Playboi Carti's release date for Whole Lotta Red, and we know that he has a friendly relationship with Drake. Could he be telling the truth?

For what it's worth, Drake's team previously warned us about this exact sort of thing, claiming that if the information isn't coming straight from Drake, it's probably not real.

If this is legit, that means Certified Lover Boy will be out within the next two months. Are you ready?

