For those who don't know, yesterday marked Drizzy's thirty-third birthday. Naturally, the OWL staged an elaborate bash with an insane A-List presence. Naturally, the photo opportunities were running rampant, especially given the clear Mob Ties visual motif. Slot machines and stogies, pinstripes and fedoras, not to mention a plethora of saucy dames. There was even an Italian counter shop on deck, presumably stocked with that late-night gabbagool. Suffice it to say, Drizzy celebrated his birthday in style, and the squad came through to hold it down accordingly.

After rebuilding a once-fractured friendship, Drake and Chris Brown appear to be going strong once again; were Myspace still active, it wouldn't be surprising to see the "No Guidance" hitmakers in each other's respective top eights. Today, Breezy shared an epic squad shot, in which he, Trey Songz, the birthday boy, A$AP Rocky, and French Montana (channeling Tony with that ensemble) post up. Opting for a brief yet slightly artistic caption of "years," Breezy allowed the image to speak for itself.

We can only hope Drake's headache isn't too catastrophic. Happy belated to the 6ix God.