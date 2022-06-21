It was an unexpected turn of events on Thursday night when Drake announced that he was releasing a new album. The majority of folks were hoping that it would be better than Certified Lover Boy but it turns out that Honestly, Nevermindis a stark departure from what he's delivered in the past 10 years of his career. Some aren't as enthusiastic about his foray into the dance world while others have declared it to be his best project to date.



Over the past few days, many of whom initially denounced the project have come around to it. And while the project might not be the type that you'll be listening to from front to back, there are certainly a handful of records worth revisiting.

Per Hip-Hop-N-More, Drake chose one of the most popular records off of the album as the first single. "Sticky" has reportedly been chosen as the first single which will be pushed on the radio beginning this week.

Many believed that Drake would've kicked off the summer campaign with "Falling Back," which he released a music video for on the day he dropped the album. The video shows Drizzy marrying 23 women with Tristan Thompson serving as his best man.

After sitting with the album for the weekend, we want to know what your favorite song off of Honestly, Nevermind is. Sound off in the comments.

