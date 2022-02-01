Drake is a huge basketball fan, which should be pretty obvious by now. The man is the global ambassador for the Toronto Raptors, and he also has a basketball court in his home. With that being said, it is very clear that he has dedicated a lot of his time to the sport, while also managing his duties as an artist who is trying to satiate his fan's desire for brand new music.

Whenever Drake has some free time, he tries to get in some pick-up games on his court, and over the weekend, that is exactly what he did. Throughout the game, Drake seemed to be playing quite well, and he pulled off some moves that showcase his improvement as a player.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In the clip below, which was reposted by DJ Akademiks, Drake was all over the court, and at one point, he did a spin-around fadeaway shot that had some Michael Jordan inspiration behind it. Of course, Drake is by no means facing the same competition, although it is fun to see him getting off these shots in his downtime. At the end of the day, everyone wants to be the hero in the gym, and when you actually own the gym you're playing in, winning is that much sweeter.





Drake has one of the nicest private basketball gyms in the world, and we're sure it must be an incredible experience to play there, even if the artist is burning you with fadeaways.

