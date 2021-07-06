It's summer and still, we haven't received a release date for Certified Lover Boy. Drake has been teasing the project for over a year. In fact, he said the album would be arriving last fall before pushing it back into 2021. We can't blame him entirely, though. The pandemic put an unfortunate hold on most plans in the entertainment industry but with things finally opening up, it seems as if Drake is warming up to drop sometime soon.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Following his recent collaboration with Brent Faiyaz on the Neptunes-produced single, "Wasting Time," Drake dropped a new hint that has fans ecstatic over the release of CLB. Drake's fans are just as keen on details as he is. They quickly noticed how the rapper recently changed his Instagram bio to read, "Certified." While it doesn't really say much, it's enough to get the hopes up that the album could finally arrive soon.

Changing his bio might have little meaning but it did come after reports that Drake and Future recently shot a music video together. Rumors are that it's for a single off of Certified Lover Boy.

Just a few weeks ago, the rapper made an appearance at URL's NOME XI where he stated that the album would be dropping before the summer comes to an end.

Peep a few reactions below.