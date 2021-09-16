Drake has the music industry wrapped around his little finger. The Toronto-born recording artist has adopted his latest nickname, "The Decade," after comfortably dominating the charts for the last ten years. Even though some fans aren't necessarily vibing with his latest album, Certified Lover Boy, it's abundantly clear that Drake still commands the world's attention every time he drops. Case in point, his second-week sales projections are looking stronger than most artists' first-week numbers.

After posting a legendary first week of sales with over 704,000 equivalent album units moved of Certified Lover Boy, Drake appears to be nearing platinum status after only two weeks, with his second-week numbers looking pretty sharp.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

According to HitsDailyDouble, Drake is expecting to move 220,000 copies of his new album during its second week out. This news comes following the artist's complete takeover of the Billboard Hot 100, charting nine out of ten songs in the Top 10. All twenty-one of the songs on Certified Lover Boy also appeared within the Top 40.

In comparison, Kanye West sold 309,000 copies of DONDA in the first week, and 146,000 in the second week.

Is Certified Lover Boy still in your rotation? Let us know which songs you're still listening to in the comments.



Screenshot via HitsDailyDouble

