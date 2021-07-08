Drake has been confirmed to be appearing in Las Vegas for Fight Night this weekend, possibly walking out Conor McGregor for his match against Dustin Poirier. UFC President Dana White has been hyping up the upcoming battle, running press interviews, and seemingly revealing some secrets about this weekend's events.

After previously hinting that Drake has "big plans" for this weekend, Dana White may have leaked the news that Certified Lover Boy is dropping in a matter of hours, telling an interviewer that he "thinks" that's what's happening.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

"This weekend is going to be nuts," said White. "In a nutshell, you've got the T-Mobile sold out with the McGregor-Poirier fight. You got the stadium sold out with Garth Brooks. Bieber is doing a concert here this weekend. I think Drake's dropping his album here this weekend." Wait... what?

Drake... dropping his album... this weekend?!? Ever since the beginning of this year, Drake has been teasing his upcoming album Certified Lover Boy. It was indefinitely delayed because of the rapper's knee surgery, but he has started teasing the new music again, possibly getting ready to begin his rollout. The album was originally supposed to drop back in January.

Dana White didn't seem sure about Drake's album plans, and other people have been wrong about his drop date in the past, but maybe he knows something that we don't. Cue the excitement in 3, 2, 1. Who's ready for Certified Lover Boy?