Earlier today, Drake decided to show some love to his brother OVO Niko on his 35th birthday (Oct. 9). Drizzy took to his IG to share an old throwback pic of the two from way back in the day, while wishing him a happy birthday in the process.

“More life for my brother @ovoniko !!!! Ladies make some noise...Happy Birthday” Dizzy captioned the post (see below).

The two have been friends for practically forever. They grew up with each other in the same neighborhood and reports say Niko recommended a good barber to Drake when he was on DeGrassi, and they've been inseparable ever since.

Back in 2015, Niko explained his close-knit relationship with Drake and their focus on the OVO collection. “Well I grew up with Drake. It was hard times growing up. In the neighborhood we were hustlin’ in the clubs, promoting. Drake told me about eight years ago, which is not a long time ago, he told me, “One day I’ll be rapping, I’ll be the best rapper out there – Now we have a whole team.”

If you recall in his Thank Me Later thank you's, Drake also called Niko his "closest confidant." He continued, "our friendship is what keeps me alive and focused, I always thought I was an only child buy my mother lied!! Haaa.”

Happy Birthday goes out to OVO Niko!