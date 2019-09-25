On September 24, 2013, Drake released his third studio album, Nothing Was the Same. The project earned Drake a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album, and he took home Rap Recording of the Year at the Juno Awards and Album of the Year at the BET Hip Hop Awards. The critically-acclaimed record debuted at the top of the charts, earning Drake a No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart in its first week as it brought in 658,000 units. It's a coveted record among Drizzy fans, and six years later, it's still a fan favorite.

To celebrate the anniversary of the release of Nothing Was The Same, Drake shared a handful of photos on social media that spoke volumes without saying a word. In one, he sat atop his roof, in another, he posed with a microphone, yet in all, he rocked a black tee with a print of Tupac Shakur's face. "I don’t even need to ask how you doing without me," he wrote in one caption. "Your captions are more about me than you were about me."

There were plenty of his famous friends who shared in his celebratory moment by hopping in his comment section. Jae Millz, along with many others, wrote, "🗣Muthafuckas NEVER loved us!!!" and Bun B shared, "This was a moment." DJ Khaled made an appearance on Drake's roof photo by writing, "Roof Top , TOP 🔑 TOP BOY . in my billi voice." Give Nothing Was the Same another spin and let us know which tracks are your favorites.