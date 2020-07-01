With today marking Canada Day, Drake hit the 'Gram to commemorate the statutory holiday with a few of his favorite moments in Canadian history.

Drake is, of course, a huge fan of the Toronto Raptors. Maybe not as big of a fan as Nav Bhatia but big enough to earn the title of Global Ambassadors for the team. His appreciation for Vince Carter's time with the Raptors has been well-documented in the past, namely in the documentary The Carter Effect which he co-produced alongside Lebron James, Maverick Carter, and Adel Future Nur. Taking to the 'Gram, Drizzy shared a throwback photo of Carter in a custom Maple Leafs jersey while holding another custom Blue Jays jersey. A Canadian heritage moment, indeed.

Of course, being one of the biggest stars to emerge from Canada, he took a moment to reflect on the days of OVO Fest in a pre-pandemic world. He shared a photo of himself sitting atop a mock CN Tower at 2017's OVO Fest in reference to the Views cover that he tried to play off as real and not a photo job. But hey, at least he tried his best to recreate three years ago. Hopefully, 2021 will be the year OVO Fest makes its return.