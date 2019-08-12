It's been described by Iggy Azalea as "better than anything" that anybody else is putting out. We've potentially already heard a few of the songs via the countless leaks that the rapper has suffered in the last year. And we know that Playboi Carti plans on releasing it within the next few months. Right now, the anticipation could not be any higher for Whole Lotta Red, the next project from Atlanta-bred recording artist Playboi Carti. The baby-voiced vocalist is ready to drop another cult classic and with all the snippets we've heard, there's a good chance he's got another hit record on his hands. We've all been hearing "Pissy Pamper (Kid Cudi)" on repeat via its unofficial versions and apparently, even Drake can't wait for Cash Carti to drop.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

After teasing that he might be appearing on Young Thug's upcoming album So Much Fun, Drizzy Drake dropped a few hints for Whole Lotta Red today too. The album was previously believed to have been without features and that still appears to be the case, but Drake is hinting at his own possible involvement by socializing a photo of himself with an eye-catching caption.

"Nobody: Me: Somebody play Whole Lotta Red," wrote the Canadian superstar, using meme format to connect with the youth. People are expecting Carti's next album to be his best work so far and given all the hype it's received, it's got to be close. Are you excited?