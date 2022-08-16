Drake just broke another record on the Billboard Hot 100 this week following the release of his new collaboration with Lil Baby for DJ Khaled's upcoming album, GOD DID. "Staying Alive" soared to the top 5 on the Hot 100 this week, which is no surprise for two powerhouse artists. However, "Staying Alive" also marks Drake's 30th top 5 entry on the chart.



Toronto rapper Drake and his son Adonis cheers cups during the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Chicago Bulls - Cole Burston/Getty Images

The Billboard placement is a significant milestone for Drake. The rapper surpassed the Beatles for the most top 5 entries on the Billboard Hot 100, marking a new all-time best. The two were nearly tied for 29 each but evidently, "Staying Alive," which samples the Bee Gees, allowed Drake to break yet another record on the charts.





This is far from the first time that Drake beat out The Beatles on the Billboard Hot 100. The rapper previously broke another record by the legendary British band in 2018 after he occupied all five positions of the Hot 100's top 5 following the release of Scorpion.

Drake might have broken many records on the charts and received many accolades but he admitted during a recent conversation with Nicki Minaj that he isn't ready for retirement. During his appearance on Queen Radio, Drake explained why he was gratified by the release of Honestly, Nevermind.

"I’m not at that point where I even consider that [to be] an option,” said Drake. "One of the best feelings I have in my life is completing a song or project. And by the way, those things are painful as well. A lot of nerves, a lot of confidence wavering, but I feel like I’m reaching a new level of fun. I’ve reached a new level of comfortability where I want to try things. Like, this last album, I put out something I wanted to do to challenge myself.”