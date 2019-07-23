The full list of MTV Video Music Award nominations is in.
Today marks the arrival of the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, an annual event that serves to showcase some of the preceding year's biggest hits. With the event scheduled for 8 PM Aug. 26th at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, many have been curious to see who will find success at this year's installment. Today, the full list of nominations has been unveiled, and while it's not entirely lined with hip-hop, there remain enough noteworthy names to merit, at the very least, casual interest.
Artist of the year should be competitive, albeit relatively void of a hip-hop presence. Likewise for song of the year, which finds Drake's "In My Feelings" tenuously holding the title for lone hip-hop contribution - and given the track's melodic nature and crossover appeal that's somewhat of a reach, is it not?
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Cardi B – Atlantic Records
- Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records
- Ariana Grande – Republic Records
- Halsey – Astralwerks/Capitol Records
- Jonas Brothers – Republic Records
- Shawn Mendes– Island Records
SONG OF THE YEAR
- Drake – “In My Feelings” – Young Money/Cash Money/Republic Records
- Ariana Grande – “thank u, next” – Republic Records
- Jonas Brothers – “Sucker” – Republic Records
- Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow” – Interscope Records
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records
- Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records
Still, it would be nice to see the trusted tandem of J. Cole and 21 Savage secure the "Video Of The Year Prize" for "a lot," which should have been nominated for the song category, come to think of it. Unfortunately, the competition is fierce, with Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, and Ariana Grande in the fold.
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
- 21 Savage ft. J. Cole – “a lot” – Epic Records
- Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy” – Darkroom/Interscope Records
- Ariana Grande – “thank u, next” – Republic Records
- Jonas Brothers – “Sucker” – Republic Records
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records
- Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records
As for best hip-hop single, the field is wide open. Of course, Cardi B remains a force to be reckoned with, but Travis Scott and Drake are no joke. And perhaps DJ Khaled's Nipsey Hussle-assisted "Higher" might pull at the heartstrings, and seize the victory as a result. It's anyone's guess at this point, but the question is, will you be tuning in to find out?
BEST HIP HOP
- 2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – “Rule the World” – 2 Chainz Ps/Def Jam
- 21 Savage ft. J. Cole – “a lot” – Epic Records
- Cardi B – “Money” – Atlantic Records
- DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher” – We The Best/Epic Records
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records
- Travis Scott ft. Drake – “SICKO MODE” – Epic Records/Grand Hustle/Cactus Jack
Be sure to check out the complete list of nominees, courtesy of Complex, right here.