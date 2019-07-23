Today marks the arrival of the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, an annual event that serves to showcase some of the preceding year's biggest hits. With the event scheduled for 8 PM Aug. 26th at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, many have been curious to see who will find success at this year's installment. Today, the full list of nominations has been unveiled, and while it's not entirely lined with hip-hop, there remain enough noteworthy names to merit, at the very least, casual interest.

Artist of the year should be competitive, albeit relatively void of a hip-hop presence. Likewise for song of the year, which finds Drake's "In My Feelings" tenuously holding the title for lone hip-hop contribution - and given the track's melodic nature and crossover appeal that's somewhat of a reach, is it not?

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Cardi B – Atlantic Records

Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records

Ariana Grande – Republic Records

Halsey – Astralwerks/Capitol Records

Jonas Brothers – Republic Records

Shawn Mendes– Island Records

SONG OF THE YEAR

Drake – “In My Feelings” – Young Money/Cash Money/Republic Records

Ariana Grande – “thank u, next” – Republic Records

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker” – Republic Records

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow” – Interscope Records

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records

Still, it would be nice to see the trusted tandem of J. Cole and 21 Savage secure the "Video Of The Year Prize" for "a lot," which should have been nominated for the song category, come to think of it. Unfortunately, the competition is fierce, with Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, and Ariana Grande in the fold.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – “a lot” – Epic Records

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy” – Darkroom/Interscope Records

Ariana Grande – “thank u, next” – Republic Records

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker” – Republic Records

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records

As for best hip-hop single, the field is wide open. Of course, Cardi B remains a force to be reckoned with, but Travis Scott and Drake are no joke. And perhaps DJ Khaled's Nipsey Hussle-assisted "Higher" might pull at the heartstrings, and seize the victory as a result. It's anyone's guess at this point, but the question is, will you be tuning in to find out?

BEST HIP HOP

2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – “Rule the World” – 2 Chainz Ps/Def Jam

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – “a lot” – Epic Records

Cardi B – “Money” – Atlantic Records

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher” – We The Best/Epic Records

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records

Travis Scott ft. Drake – “SICKO MODE” – Epic Records/Grand Hustle/Cactus Jack

Be sure to check out the complete list of nominees, courtesy of Complex, right here.