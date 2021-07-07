Weeks after pleading guilty to crimes against a minor, Drake Bell just so happens to be the new father of one.

On top of that, the actor made it clear that he has been married to his supposed "longtime girlfriend" Janet Von Schmeling for the past three years. Accounting for everything else he's been in the headlines for, it didn't really garner much attention, if you could believe that. According to PageSix, the couple was recently seen at Disneyland. Hey, get him out of there! That park is full of kids! Right, guys?

He took to Twitter to write, “In response to various rumors that are incorrect, I have been married for almost 3 years, and we are blessed to be the parents of a wonderful son. Thank you very much to all my fans around the world for your good wishes.” Just for reference, he did it in Spanish to tie in with the whole "Drake Campana" thing he's got going on.

The artist and former Drake & Josh star is currently set for sentencing in July following being charged for an incident with a 15-year old girl in Cleveland in 2017.

[Via]