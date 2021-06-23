Drake and Josh star Drake Bell attended a court meeting via Zoom in which he pled guilty to the attempt of endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. With the former being a felony and the latter a misdemeanor, the status as to whether or not Bell will be spending time behind bars remains unsaid.

The performer was allegedly involved in an incident in Ohio in December 2017, which was later filed at a police department in Canada the following October. Based on communication between Canadian Authorities and the Cleveland Police Department, as the artist's show took place in Cleveland, it was said that the15-year-old girl who filed the police report had stricken up a relationship with Drake years prior. According to TMZ, prosecutors have said that he "violated his duty of care and, in doing so, created a risk of harm for the victim."

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The judge accepted his plea, and as a result of the fourth-degree felony, he could be facing up to 18 months in prison beginning in July. Seeing child stars find themselves in hot water is rarely surprising, but this is surely a story that catches raises far more eyebrows than another Disney star smoking weed while they are off-air.

