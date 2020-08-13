Another actor has found himself at the receiving end of scathing accusations from an ex-girlfriend. Drake Bell, known for his role on Nickelodeon's hit series Drake & Josh, became a trending topic on Wednesday (August 12) evening after his ex, Melissa Lingafelt, who goes by the stage name Jimi Ono, shared a TikTok video where she accused the actor of being a predator and physical abuser. "First off I'd like to start out by saying, I don't really care if anyone believes me, as this is my story and my life, and something that I went through," she began.



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff / Getty Images

The now-30-year-old stated that she was a 16-year-old homeschool student when she began dating a then-20-year-old Drake Bell. She claimed she moved in with him and "it wasn't until about a year when the verbal abuse started. And when I say verbal abuse, imagine the worst type of verbal abuse you could ever imagine and that was what I got."

Melissa said it shifted to "hitting, throwing, everything. At the pinnacle of it, he drug me down the stairs of our house in Los Feliz." She added that her face hit every step and she has photo evidence of her injuries. "I don't even want to get into the underage girls thing," said Melissa. "I mean I will, but I'm scared."

Melissa then posted screenshots of conversations with people who claimed that they have knowledge of Bell's reportedly nefarious acts or said they were his alleged victims. In a statement to Variety, Bell denied the accusations against him: