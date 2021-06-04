Drake & Josh used to be one of the most popular children's shows on Nickelodeon. Having aired from 2004 to 2007, the Nickelodeon sitcom starred Drake Bell and Josh Peck as the titular step-brothers, and it also was one of Miranda Cosgrove's most beloved roles pre-iCarly. Unfortunately, troubling news has surfaced that may threaten the show's long-term legacy.

According to Complex, Drake Bell was reportedly arrested in Cleveland on Thursday and subsequently charged with crimes against children. Apparently, the 34-year-old was hit with charges of attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles after engaging in an inappropriate chat with an underage victim that, at times, was sexual in nature.



Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Reports reveal that the Drake & Josh alumnus pleaded not guilty to the charges and waived the reading of the indictment, and he was eventually released after posting a $2,500 bond. Furthermore, Bell’s first pre-trial has reportedly been scheduled for this summer.

This troubling news comes nearly a year after Melissa Lingafelt, Drake Bell's ex-girlfriend, exposed the former Nickelodeon star on TikTok, claiming that he beat her, verbally abused her, and had a fetish for underage girls.

Stay tuned as more details surrounding Drake Bell's case continue to come in.

[via]