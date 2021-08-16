Drake is officially the first artist to have 150 different songs streamed over 100 million times across streaming platforms, according to OurGenerationMusic, which noticed the feat, Sunday.

As for his most-streamed songs, “One Dance,” leads the way with over 2.1 billion. “God’s Plan” comes in at number two with 1.7 billion streams, and “Passionfruit” clocks in just under one billion with 947,863,544 streams.



Christopher Polk / Getty Images

The Toronto rapper's streaming milestone comes ahead of the release of his next album, Certified Lover Boy. While the project has yet to receive an official release date, all signs point to it dropping sooner rather than later.

DJ Khaled recently teased the project's imminent release on Instagram.

"LET JAH RISE and all his enemies scatter!" wrote Khaled. "SOUND THE ALARM OF LOVE. CERTIFIED SOON COME! PON YOUR [DOME] Spelling B time again. HOW DO YOU SPELL CLB SOON COMING PON YOUR HEAD TOP. D.R.A.K.E."

Lakers star LeBron James has also told fans to prepare for the upcoming release on his Instagram story. "CLB [heart emoji] coming soon people!! My brother ain't fn around! [owl emoji] @champagnepapi," he wrote. Drake even reposted the statement to his own IG story.

If we are getting Certified Lover Boy soon, you can expect Drake to set even more streaming records in the near future.

