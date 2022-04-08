Drake's sneaker game is unmatched. On Thursday, April 7th, the Canadian rapper was spotted sitting courtside at a Toronto Raptors NBA game along with his 4-year-old son, Adonis Graham – both of them wearing slick all-black outfits.

As Sole Collector reports, fans couldn't help but peep the 35-year-old's clean sneakers, which appear to be an unreleased collaboration with Nike, if suspicions floating around online are correct.

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

The shoe – a tri-coloured model – looks to be inspired by a mid-1990s basketball sneaker called the Nike Air Zoom Flight 95, which was mostly tied to Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd.

"The tooling of the new model takes a page from the aforementioned Zoom Flight 95, with several circular cutouts featured throughout the midsole," SC notes, adding that a translucent outsole provides the product's finishing details.

While his sneakers certainly made headlines, it was his adorable bonding moments with Adonis that really got people talking. Photos snagged by fans show the duo sharing a cute "got your nose" exchange during a brief moment off from watching the action unfold out on the court.





At the time of publication, Nike has yet to officially unveil the silhouette, but it's likely only a matter of time before all of Champagne Papi's closest friends are blowing up his Instagram DMs in hopes of getting themselves a pair as they did with his Noctas.

What do you think of Drake's new Nike kicks? Let us know in the comments, and tap back in with HNHH later for any updates on your favourite sneakers.

