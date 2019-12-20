Popcaan and Drake have a relationship deeper than music, it would appear. Over the years, they've shown each other a ton of love on social media and otherwise. Drake even went as far as getting Unruly tattooed on him to commemorate his relationship with Popcaan. Although they haven't worked on a ton of music together, Drake's brought Popcaan out to OVO Fest and the dancehall star's brought out the 6ix God to Unruly Fest on a few occasions.

Last year, Drake appeared on stage at Unruly Fest alongside Popcaan where he made the shocking announcement that he'd be signing Popcaan to OVO. Although rumors of the signing floated around for years, Drake claimed that 2019 would be the year when Popcaan would make it official. As we near the one year anniversary of the announcement and inch towards 2020, Drake is keeping true to his word.

The rapper hit Instagram to announce that Popcaan's first project on OVO Sound, Vanquish, would finally be releasing tonight. "New mixtape from my brother @popcaanmusic his first project on OVO SOUND maddddd," he wrote alongside the cover art for the project. With only ten tracks in total, the tracklist doesn't list any additional features on the project.

Vanquish arrives after a year of Popcaan releasing a ton of one-off singles as well as his appearance on the Top Boy soundtrack which was released through OVO Sound.