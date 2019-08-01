Well, damn. Following reports that album mode was the vibe, Drake took to Instagram to announce the release of a new project called Care Package, which is set to hit streaming services tomorrow. Unfortunately, it's not quite the new album we might have expected, as the tracklist is lined with many of his classic drops - including "5 AM In Toronto," "Trust Issues," the J. Cole assisted "Jodeci Freestyle," and many more. While this isn't exactly new material, it's a sign that Drake is still willing to make a splash; given the early response, it's likely that many of his fans will flock to this one regardless. Never a dull moment, eh?

"Available Friday on all platforms," writes Drake, in the caption. "Some of our most important moments together available in one place. Care Package." The move follows the re-release of So Far Gone, and indicates that Drake intends on eventually transitioning his entire catalog to the streaming market. As fans of both his music and convenience, we applaud this move.

Check out the tracklist below via Drizzy's Instagram, and keep an eye out for that Care Package project dropping tomorrow!

1. Dreams Money Can Buy

2. The Motion

3. How Bout Now

4. Trust Issues

5. Days In The East

6. Draft Day

7. 4PM In Calabasas

8. 5AM In Toronto

9. I Get Lonely

10. My Side

11. Jodeci Freestyle ft. J. Cole

12. Club Paradise

13. Free Spirit ft. Rick Ross

14. Heat Of The Moment

15. Girls Love Beyonce ft. James Fauntleroy

16. Paris Morton Music

17. Can I