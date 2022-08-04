Things were off to a great start last weekend following the launch of OVO Fest. Drake appeared on stage for the All Canadian North Stars showcase celebrating the legends that paved the way for him and other hip-hop artists. Unfortunately, it seems like all of the partying caught up to him. On Monday, he announced that the Young Money Reunion concert for OVO Fest was canceled after he tested positive for COVID-19.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

"I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for COVID and the Young Money reunion show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the SOONEST date possible. I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked," he said. "Until then I hope everyone stays safe and healthy and I love you all I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (except the COVID)."

Thankfully, it seems like the vaccine was effective enough for the Boy to test negative just days later. He hit Instagram today announcing that OVO Fest is back on this weekend with Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne joining him for the Young Money reunion.

"Negative test…positive outcome…this was the only date available until the fall and because the family is so solid everybody is flying back in to make it happen for you all…SEE YOU SATURDAY…young moulaaa," he announced on Instagram.

We're glad to hear Drake's feeling better these days. Check out the post below.