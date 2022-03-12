Following the arrival of Drake's Certified Lover Boy last year, the Canadian rapper has been living lavish, most recently posting up in sunny Turks and Caicos with the likes of Jack Harlow, but just because he's been on vacation doesn't mean that Champagne Papi hasn't also been hard at work on plenty of new and exciting projects for his fans.

As HipHopNMore reports, on the morning of Saturday, March 12th, the "Best I Ever Had" hitmaker hopped on Sirus XM's Sound 42 show to share a very special announcement. "What's up this is Drake," he began, speaking over a beat, "coming to you live at Sound 42, Sirius XM."

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

"I'm excited to let all my people know that we're working on something really special for you guys," the father of one continued. "I'm putting together two shows – one in New York, and a few in Toronto, and they're gonna be something different, something I've never done before. Gonna be a highly interactive experience."

Drizzy went on to share that his "brothers" will be there, adding that it'll be "great to see" all of his fans, and "hopefully get a chance to speak" with some of them after being separated for so long due to the pandemic. "I'll have the dates for that coming soon," Drake promised. "I can't wait."





In other news, the 35-year-old has been making waves online after debuting a new hairstyle and a fresh Tyler, the Creator-inspired chain over on his Instagram – check it out below, and tune back in with HNHH later for any updates on Drake's forthcoming interactive concerts.









