In the video for "Toosie Slide," Drake gave the world a look at the inside of his multi-million dollar estate, which he calls The Embassy. His home is absolutely gorgeous, featuring more rooms than we can count and a basketball court that looks fit for an NBA player.

The Toronto native has played with some of the biggest hoops stars in the world, including Kevin Durant and others, at his crib and, last night, he decided to get shooting with the one-and-only Steph Curry.



Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Inviting the all-time great 3-point shooter to his home for a shootaround session, Drake's session with Curry was captured on video in portions, being uploaded to the internet for us all to marvel at.

From the looks of it, Curry still has that range, something that he likely will never lose. He makes shot after shot while his friend Drake struggles to find a rhythm, shooting from more of a mid-range position and throwing up bricks. Hopefully, the camera just missed his made baskets and Drizzy wasn't too embarrassed. Or maybe he just had performance anxiety, given the fact that possibly the best shooter of all-time was in the room with him.

Do you think Steph stayed to watch the Toronto Raptors game, which went into double-overtime and forced a Game 7?