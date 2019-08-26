Drake & Rick Ross Mob Out Together In "Money In The Grave"

Drake & Rick Ross finally release the video for "Money In The Grave."

We all knew it was coming but finally, Drake and Rick Ross have released the new video for "Money In The Grave." The song has been in rotation for a couple of months after Drake initially dropped it as part of his celebratory two-pack when the Toronto Raptors won their first-ever championship in the National Basketball Association. It took a little while but Rozay and Drizzy linked up to film the visuals to their latest hit record, dropping them off today for anybody that was fiending for it.

The video was captured in black and white, starting off with the two rappers standing near a plot reserved for all the money they're taking with them to the afterlife. They watch on as dirt fills up the grave before Drake heads off to his personal private jet, pondering on the decisions he's made in his life. They then join each other again at the bosses table after the Canadian rapper roams around his palace, observing his 6ix God-branded basketball court.

This video is a mob dream. From the Godfather-esque mise-en-scene to the surrealism of the slowed-down shots of Drizzy on stage, this showcases both rappers in their element. Watch the clip above and let us know what you think of it in the comments.