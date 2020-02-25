Drake's October's Very Own imprint has another collaborative collection on the way with Clarks Originals, following up the colorful collection of Wallabees that dropped back in 2018. This time around, OVO and Clarks have joined forces for a trio of Wallabee Lo colorways, each of which will be available at select locations this Wednesday, February 26th.

Offered in neon green, orange, and black, each of the OVO Wallabee collabs are built on premium suede, featuring a debossed OVO owl logo on the heel and hang tag. Available starting this Wednesday, February 26th, the OVO x Clarks Originals 2020 Wallabee Lo will retail for $198 and be sold exclusively on OctobersVeryOwn.com and all OVO boutique and flagship locations.

Continue scrolling for a detailed look at all three styles and click here to preview Drake's coveted OVO x Air Jordan 11 collab.

