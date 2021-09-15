On Certified Lover Boy's "In The Bible"Drake put pretty simply, "Think I'm Tiger Woods." A couple weeks later and we have this -- NOCTA's new line of golf apparel.

NOCTA, a collaborative project between Drake and Nike, has been churning out apparel since first debuting winter gear at the end of 2020 and today's announcement, that golf apparel is on the way, is exciting for both Drake and Nike. Originally designed for hustlers and people on the go "who want functional, comfortable fits that are adaptable from one environment to the next," NOCTA is pivoting a little bit here, focusing on one sport and one environment for the moment.

Described as "a testament to Drake's admiration for the game," the collection will feature 10 apparel and accessory pieces designed to "elevate traditional golf silhouettes." What this means is not exactly clear but if we can expect anything from Drake, it's for him to go big on this collection. After mixed reviews about his new Nike sneaker, the "Hot Step Air Terra," fans should not be surprised to see Drake go for something a little flashier and a little more sleek than the chunky sneaker we have all seen floating around on the internet.

Either way, it will be interesting to see what this Drake x Nike NOCTA golf collection looks like on courses across the world. Drake said he thinks he's Tiger Woods and for the entirety of his career has rapped about and even lamented the fact that he is not an athlete but with every NOCTA drop he gets a little closer to becoming the staple in the apparel world it's clear he wants to be.

So what are your thoughts? Are you going to be checking for this NOCTA golf line when it comes out on the SNKRS app, NOCTA website and at select retailers later this month? Or are you leaving it on the shelves? Let us know in the comments and check out the NOCTA golf collection below.

Image via NOCTA x Nike

