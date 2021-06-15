Drake & Nicki Minaj's "Up All Night" Turns 11

The world is patiently waiting for Drake's next studio album Certified Lover Boy, which was expected to drop back in January. Providing an update for us all this week, the Toronto-raised rapper confirmed that his album would release before the end of the summer. As we all count down the days until we receive another potential classic, it's time to rewind back in time -- eleven years ago, specifically -- to enjoy one of Drake's crowning moments. Today, his album Thank Me Later turns eleven.

Filled with some of the biggest identifiers that Drake would go on to become one of the most influential artists of all time, Thank Me Later showed the artist in his developing stages as he was being built by Lil Wayne and Young Money. Including hit records like "Find Your Love," "Over," and "Fancy," we're shining a spotlight on "Up All Night" featuring Nicki Minaj, in celebration of their friendship lasting this long. Over the weekend, the two Young Money vets were spotted hanging out together, listening to Polo G's new album in Nicki's studio. They've managed to remain good friends for the last decade and hopefully, they'll be cool for the rest of their lives.

Check out this display of Drake and Nicki Minaj's bars below and let us know what you think of Thank Me Later eleven years later.

Quotable Lyrics:

We got the Hawks, I ain't talkin' about the Peach State

Man, for Pete's sake, scratch that—sweepstakes

(Ha ha ha ha ha) Fuck I look like, ho?

I look like "yes" and you like "no"

I'm a bad bitch, I ain't never been a mixed breed

On a diet, but I'm doin' donuts in a 6-speed