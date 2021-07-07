Each time these two get together, it makes for magic in the studio. Drake recently made an appearance on Nicki Minaj's "Seeing Green" alongside Lil Wayne, making for a Cash Money reunion that fans couldn't get enough of. The track found itself on heavy rotation as each artist eviscerated the mic, and soon, Drizzy and Minaj shared an image of themselves hanging out together.

Just ahead of the re-release of her Beam Me Up Scotty mixtape, Drake appeared on Instagram Live with Nicki where he promised to pay a visit to her home sometime soon. The pair have had their reunion, sparking conversations about whether or not they were getting together for their kids' playdate or for Certified Lover Boy.



Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017 / Contributor / Getty Images

Drake has switched up his Instagram bio, leaving fans to believe that CLB will arrive sooner than later. After promising that the highly-anticipated album would drop before summer's end, a worldwide audience has been awaiting CLB's release. Dana White recently teased that Drake had something big going on in Vegas this weekend, so fans are hoping that it is somehow connected to his next record.

While everyone speculates on social media, the OVO mogul returned to his Instagram Story where he first showed himself inside of a vehicle rocking a YMCMB sweatshirt before switching gears and revealing he was in the studio with Minaj. Of course, fans have had quite a bit to say, so check out Drake's posts, and a few reactions, below.



Instagram Story



Instagram Story