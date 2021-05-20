Drake and Michael B. Jordan have been hanging recently, having grabbed dinner and linked up with Lebron James within a matter of days. Whether they have a business or some other collaboration in the works is anyone's guess, but it definitely looks like the two stars have become really close friends as of late.

On Wednesday, Drake and Michael B. Jordan were spotted sitting courtside at one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the NBA's polarizing new Play-In Tournament: the seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers versus the eighth-seeded Golden State Warriors.



Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Sitting in adjacent courtside seats, Drake is seen sporting his signature Certified Lover Boy haircut with a sleek, all-black outfit, while Michael B. Jordan rocks a Dior sweater paired with camo pants. According to a post to Drake's story, this actually his first NBA game in a long time, which makes sense considering that his beloved Toronto Raptors temporarily relocated to Tampa, Florida this season and ultimately failed to qualify for the Play-In Tournament.

"First game back thank you @richpaul," Drake writes in the aforementioned Instagram story post.



Drake/Instagram

Although Drake wasn't able to see the Raptors in action during the postseason this year, he was treated to epic performances from both Steph Curry and Lebron James, two players for who he has publicly expressed his admiration in the past. Furthermore, Drake and Michael B. Jordan were fortunate enough to witness Lebron's game-winning shot from courtside.

Peep their reaction to Lebron's clutch three-pointer below.

Are you surprised to see that Drake and Michael B. Jordan are still hanging out? Or are you more surprised by Lebron's playoff-clinching performance?