Just last weekend, Drake, JR Smith, Jared Dudley, and LeBron James were all seen at Bronny James Jr.'s high school basketball game for Sierra Canyon. Bronny's team ended up losing their game although it certainly wasn't the end of their season. Over the last week, they have been participating in their regional playoffs and on Thursday night, they got to play in the semi-finals where they would have a chance at going to yet another Finals game.

While the team ended up losing yet again, they found themselves with some famous people in attendance. Once again, Drake was at the match and he was accompanied by none other than Michael B. Jordan. The two were courtside and if you remember, they were also at a Lakers game just a few weeks ago, when LeBron took on the Golden State Warriors in the play-in round.

Unfortunately, it seems as though Drake is a bit of a bad luck charm for Sierra Canyon as they always seem to lose when he's in attendance. He brings a ton of energy to the crowd, although it hasn't exactly translated into any big wins.

Either way, Jordan and Drake seemingly had a great time at the game, and we're sure the Sierra Canyon players were appreciative of the strong showing of support.

