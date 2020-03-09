LeBron James is coming off a big win with the Los Angeles Lakers, finally defeating Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers in the battle for LA supremacy on Sunday afternoon. Earlier in the weekend though, No. 23 took some time to support his family, attending Sierra Canyon's playoff game with his son Bronny James in the spotlight. The 15-year-old has been getting all kinds of looks as he begins to mimic his father's greatness. Even some celebrities are stopping by to watch Bronny in action, with global superstar Drake kicking it off by sitting next to LeBron and his wife Savannah in the courtside area.

"My young demons doing numbers," wrote Drake in an Instagram post after Sierra Canyon took down Harvard-Westlake. The high school playoff game attracted a crowd of three-thousand, with Drake and Bron being among the most famous people in the crowd. Bronny James did not factor too much into the win, but his presence was certainly felt. Amari Bailey finished with 22 points while Ziaire Williams clocked in 18.

Bronny James is expected to be drafted into the National Basketball Association as a high draft pick when the time comes. Do you think he will end up being even better than his dad?