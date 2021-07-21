The last thing Drake needs as he prepares for the release of Certified Lover Boy is a court case hanging over his head. An incident that allegedly occurred at a nightclub back in 2018 found the rapper along with Younes Bendjima, Kourtney Kardashian's ex, and Odell Beckham on the receiving end of a lawsuit filed in 2019. Love Island reality star Bennett Sipes alleged that at the time, he was dating Instagram model Sommer Ray and he went to the Los Angeles celebrity favorite Delilah to meet up with her.

Sipes claimed that when he arrived, he made his way to the VIP section and saw Sommer near Drake and Beckham, and somehow, a verbal altercation began.

He then stated that he walked away and went to the bathroom but before he was able to make it inside, Bendjima along with several other men assaulted him. According to Radar Online, Sipes accused Beckham and Drake's security guards of executing the alleged attack. However, he later rescinded that statement and the case against Beckham was dismissed.

Drake has continuously denied involvement in the altercation and has told the court that he, nor anyone that worked for him, did not physically assault Sipes. Meanwhile, Bendjima reportedly did admit to getting into a scuffle but stated that it was self-defense.

Radar Online reports that they've looked through court documents and it seems that Drake, Bendjima, and Sipes reached an undisclosed settlement.



Gabriel Olsen / Stringer / Getty Images

