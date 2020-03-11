Drake and Kevin Durant have had a budding friendship for a long time now. The Canadian artist has a tattoo of Durant's number and has consistently been one of the most vocal KD fans in the world, even when his Raptors are playing the superstar. For instance, Drake was beside himself during Game 5 of the NBA Finals when KD ruptured his Achilles on the Raptors home court.

Last night, Durant was in Los Angeles as his Brooklyn Nets took on the Los Angeles Lakers. The Nets came away with a huge 104-102 victory that will do wonders for them as far as the playoff race is concerned. After the game, Durant and Drake were spotted together in West Hollywood where they hit up some hot spots and enjoyed a night out on the town.

We're not sure exactly where they went but we're sure a lot of fun was had. Durant is in the midst of his Achilles rehab and seems to be walking just fine. In fact, Durant's progress has been well-documented and now, he can even dunk on some of his teammates which is certainly something to be excited about.

Once Durant gets back into the Nets lineup, we're sure Drake will be very lively whenever they're in town to play against the Raptors.

Harry How/Getty Images