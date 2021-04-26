Drake's Certified Lover Boy is, for all intents and purposes, most likely in a state of near completion. Perhaps even completion. In any case, the anticipated project remains one of the year's most anticipated drops -- something that Drizzy has in common with a fellow lyricist in Dreamville's J.I.D.

Currently working on his own album, tentatively titled The Forever Story, J.I.D's upcoming release may feature a variety of names ranging from Benny The Butcher, Cordae, Smino, Denzel Curry, Buddy, and more. Of course, nothing has been confirmed thus far, but J.I.D has been relatively open about his creative process so far. As such, it stands to reason that he has yet to finalize anything, which actually bodes well given the recent meet-up that transpired over the weekend.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

In a recent Instagram story, Drake revealed that he and J.I.D actually linked up, which immediately sparked demand for a collaboration. As one of the new generation's sharpest lyricists, it's likely that J.I.D's presence would encourage Drizzy to spit some bars, and hearing the pair back and forth on wax would certainly be a welcome addition to either of their respective new albums.

Of course, it's entirely possible that nothing in fact comes of this, and the link-up was simply that. Still, it's clear that there is plenty of mutual respect to go around, and it's nice to see J.I.D granted a co-sign from one of the game's biggest superstars across the board. And he's not the only one -- in the same weekend, Drizzy stopped by the Coi Leray concert and watched the rising artist hold it down from backstage.

Check out a picture from and J.I.D and Drake's link-up below.