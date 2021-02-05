A few weeks ago, Travis Scott, Justin Bieber, Dave Chappelle, and others, were all shook after the Kardashians seemingly started a new viral trend on TikTok, prank-calling them on FaceTime and instantly hanging up after telling them, "Sorry, I'm busy, can I call you back later?" It's been pretty hilarious to catch everyone's reactions to the trend, and now we've got a brand new batch of celebrities unintentionally participating.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images -- Stassie Karanikolaou and Kylie Jenner attend PrettyLittleThing Campaign Launch

Anastasia Karanikolaou, also known as Stassie, is Kylie Jenner's best friend. Through her connection with the superstar businesswoman, Stassie has built a huge fanbase herself, nearly racking up 10 million followers on Instagram. She's got an extensive network, so she decided to try the "I'm busy" trend with her closest connections, including Jack Harlow, Charlie Puth, Blake Griffin, and even Drake.

The first call was with Jack Harlow, who answered the phone already cracking up, seemingly realizing that this had to have been for a prank. "There you go with this sh*t," he said. Charlie Puth was next and he seemed genuinely confused as to what was happening. "I don't get it, you called me," he uttered as his studio session was interrupted. Next was Blake Griffin, who didn't say a thing, simply laughing on the other line. Pete Davidson got the next call, simply telling Stassie to give him another ring later. Saquon Barkley caught onto the trend before Stassie got to calling Drake, who had the funniest reaction.

The superstar hitmaker answered the call while he was in the gym, and you can tell he was excited to pick up the phone. He got to doing a little swivel back and forth, obviously feeling himself and looking nice for Kylie's friend. "What? What the f*ck are you talking about?" he said.

Of course, she ended by calling Kylie, who had already participated in the trend, and thus knew exactly what was happening.

Who had the best reaction from this batch? Watch the video above.