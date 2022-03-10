It's lit in Turks & Caicos now that Drake and Jack Harlow have linked for an island vacation. The pair of hitmakers know how to travel in style as they're afforded all of the luxuries that come with being a chart-topping, global superstar, and they shared a few photos and videos of their fun in the sun. Fans have been enjoying both rappers revealing private moments that include them playfully trolling one another.

Harlow uploaded a video that showed him standing uncomfortable close to Drake as the Toronto icon was on his phone. Drizzy looked oblivious and jumped into Harlow's comment section to explain himself.



Instagram

After dropping several crying laughing emojis, Drake wrote, "I swear I didn’t know what was going on I was googling wtf a weng weng drink was." Over on his page, Drake also seemed excited about his bro moment with Harlow. He filmed his friend and joked, "Shorty don't try to hit my phone now 'cause you see I'm chillin' with Jack."

The fellas also caused a bit of chaos after running into a group of women. Drake appeared in some of their Instagram Stories and he and Harlow made their day by stopping to pose for pictures. Last year, Harlow hinted that a Drake collaboration was on the way. Check it out below.