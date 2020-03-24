Drake and Future kicked the year off with their new megahit, "Life Is Good." Unlike their other collaboration, "Life Is Good" has the rappers occupying two different beats on the two-part song. However, one of the producers who worked on the first half of the song said that he doesn't feel Drake nor Future know who he is.

In a recent interview with HipHopDX, Germany's Ambezza explained that he co-produced Drake's part of the song with OZ, who's close to the OVO head honcho's camp. Even with the song's success, he said he hasn't formed a relationship with either Future or Drake but that doesn't seem to bother him too much.

"I mean, we’re talking about the top guys, so it’s really, really, really difficult to get in with them," he said. "Of course, I’m hoping to in the future. You never know what the future holds, but until then it’s just important to build your credit and your brand.”

He added, “I just love to collaborate, I’m big on that. So I sent [OZ] the melody, I think back in November last year, and he hit me back like, ‘Yo put this one aside,’ so I don’t send it out anymore... It wasn’t a direct connection to Future or Drake, it was just through the co-producer in that case."

