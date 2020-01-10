Rumors of a new project from Drake and Future have swirled around for a minute, although no confirmation has been made. What is confirmed, though, is that they have new music in the cut. With the number of leaks they've faced, and snippets that have surfaced, it's evident that they got stash worth of unreleased material but the question is: when will it see the light of day?

While we anticipate What A Time To Be Alive 2, an album that may or may not exist, Drake and Future will be releasing their highly anticipated single, "Life Is Good" tomorrow. The song is set to debut on iHeartRadio tomorrow and set to play every hour. This is a great way to kick off the new year, although it's unclear whether the video is supposed to drop tomorrow as well.

The two rappers were previously spotted filming the music video for the song at a burger joint. The two rappers ditched the rapper lifestyle while embracing the fast-food get-up, headset and all. The video is directed by Director X so there's no doubt that it will be a stunning visual overall.

As Future and Drake continued to ramp up the hype for the single, they recently debuted their matching FBG x OVO chain that had a eagle and owl sitting next to it. Delivered by Jason of Beverly Hills, the two chains are worth $400K.