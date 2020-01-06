If the theme ain't broke, don't fix it. Ever since they linked up to deliver What A Time To Be Alive in 2015, Drake and Future have been steadily laying the groundwork for a sequel to the bombastic album. Granted, the first one wasn't all that deep, with both parties essentially reveling in their lavish lifestyles, finding common ground in materialism and the occasional moment of indulgence. Luckily, they did so over crisp production with their respective charisma meters teetering on high. For that reason many still look back fondly on WATTBA, and would not only accept a sequel but actively anticipate it.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Luckily, all signs point to some new WATTBA2 developments in 2020. After months of teasing the sequel's existence, including a few behind-the-scenes shots of an upcoming video shoot, Drizzy has officially given the public something to work with. Taking to IG, Drake shared a story of a still from "Life Is Good," a new video from himself and Future. To be fair, it's unclear whether the single is set to be one chapter of a greater whole or a standalone piece -- either way, it's something to look forward to.

Judging from the title, which calls back to Nas' album of the same name, it seems as if the celebration of life will remain the primary theme our heroes choose to explore. Given all the fancy new toys Drake has procured since the first go-around --an OVO jet, a custom basketball court, and so on-- Future certainly has his work cut out for him in this bout of healthy competition. Check out the story while you still can.