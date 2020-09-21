mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Drake & Future Made Big Moves On "Scholarships"

Mitch Findlay
September 21, 2020 13:15
Scholarships
Future Feat. Drake

Five years ago, Drake and Future connected for "What A Time To Be Alive," which featured the effortless banger "Scholarships."


Yesterday marked the five-year anniversary of Drake and Future's beloved collaborative project What A Time To Be Alive, an occasion noted by Drizzy himself on Instagram. "What A Time To Be Alive...title feels more fitting for right now smh," he captioned, highlighting the album's brief yet impactful legacy. And while some felt that the album marked a turning point for Drake's musical output, many celebrated the simple, low-stakes tape for what it was -- a slew of bangers penned by two of the game's most lavish personalities. And while there remain plenty of highlights to choose, the eerie Metro Boomin-laced "Scholarships" stands out as an easy highlight.

Future steps up to set the tone, leaving Drake to match his energy as he paints a hazy picture of hedonism and cartoonish riches. "Shoot out the carbine, no lovey-dovey," raps Future. "These bitches, they lookin' for hubby-hubby / I'm lookin' for paper in any city." On that note, Drake slides through with the closing statement, his low-energy cadence speaking to his effortless nature. "And I rock Kentucky blue on these hoes, drafted, I'm gettin' choosed by these hoes," he flexes, leaving his wistful romantic days behind. "Usually, they just leave when we done, I don't wan' share no room with these hoes."

The musical equivalent of a bachelor party between two old friends, What A Time To Be Alive continues to serve as a shining example of the collaborative album done right. Revisit out one of the lowkey highlights now and sound off -- is this one still going strong five years later?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Shoot out the carbine, no lovey-dovey 
These bitches, they lookin' for hubby-hubby
I'm lookin' for paper in any city 
I got a bitch located in every city
Gotta have them sticks on us in every city

Future Drake what a time to be alive throwback anniversary
